Empower Participates in Wetex 2018 & Highlights the Latest Technologies in District Cooling

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, is participating as a strategic partner in the 20th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2018. WETEX is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA. The exhibition is organized from 23 to 25 October 2018 under the umbrella of ‘Green Week’ and with the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability’, at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This supports Empower’s efforts to promote sustainability.

Through its participation in WETEX, Empower aims to highlight its role in achieving the UAE GREEN GROWTH STRATEGY, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The strategy consists of a long-term national initiative to build a green economy in the UAE, under the slogan ‘Green economy for sustainable development’. It includes six major fields that will establish the UAE as a global hub for the new green economy by exporting and re-exporting green products and technologies, and supporting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions from energy consumption, as district cooling is one of the energy accelerators previously announced by the United Nations.

Through its unique platform at WETEX 2018, Empower offers an opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and solutions for district cooling, which has become an integral part of urban development in modern cities. This will helps to meet the growing demand for efficient and energy-saving cooling solutions.

“Empower has been participating in WETEX for several years, due to its firm belief in the need to participate in achieving the national sustainable development goals. The exhibition promotes the adoption of energy efficiency and the importance of reducing environmental impacts, as well as the carbon footprint of industrial and economic activities in all countries. Empower is developing its own technologies and creating more adaptive solutions, in line with the agenda aiming towards a green economy based on energy conservation, and also conservation of UAE’s natural resources and increased contribution to maintain a healthy and safe environment for future generations. This supports the Dubai Plan 2021, to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city whose environmental elements are clean, healthy and sustainable,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“WETEX is a global platform that brings together key influencers and experts from all over the world. The exhibition provides decision-makers with an ideal environment to discuss key energy and water issues closely linked to promoting sustainability and preserving the environment, locally, and internationally. It also reviews the predictions towards the future of district cooling, in the region and the world. The exhibition will also reviews innovative solutions and new technologies, especially for companies working in the field of district cooling, as it is a green and economical alternative to conventional cooling solutions. In addition, district cooling systems are with highly efficiency, energy-saving, and reduce operating and maintenance costs,” continued Bin Shafar.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.