Empower Provides District Cooling Services to Top Four Projects out of Five in Dubai to Be Completed in 2019

Empower will connect a supplementary district cooling network to the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in the Palm Jumeirah Island.

Follow > Disable alert for Empower Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, will provide district cooling services to four new major projects in Dubai to be completed in this year: Dubai Arena, the expansions of The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences at the Palm Jumeirah Island, One JBR project, and DIFC Grand Mosque, with a total capacity of 19,250 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT). According to Construction Week Online, these four projects are among the top five large projects to be completed in 2019, representing half of the main projects to be inaugurated in the Gulf region this year. This is part of Empower’s strategy to develop its infrastructure and promote the adoption of district cooling solutions across Dubai.

Empower has signed an agreement with Meraas to supply district cooling services to Dubai Arena which is the largest all-purpose, indoor, air-conditioned arena, and the newest destination for live events and live shows in the region.

In addition, Empower will connect a supplementary district cooling network to the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in the Palm Jumeirah Island. The company had previously established a cooling plant to provide the complex, Energy Transfer Station (ETS), Filtration Room, Aquarium of Atlantis Hotel and Aquaventure Waterpark at The Palm with district cooling.

Empower has recently signed an agreement with Dubai Properties to supply its district cooling services to One JBR which is a luxury apartment complex located in Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Empower will also provide its district cooling services to the DIFC Grand Mosque, which is part of the Gate Avenue project. The International Financial Centre is one of the world’s top financial centres and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

“Empower works hard to support all the construction projects that are being launched in Dubai annually. More so, Empoweroperates more than 1.43 Million RT in over 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, and caters to more than 100,000 customers. It also promotes partnership with public and private sectors that share the same vision and objectives in supporting sustainable development projects and preserving the environment. We are committed to work according to the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the most sustainable city in the world by implementing the Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce energy consumption by 30% by 2030 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, to increase consumption efficiency by 40% and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70% by 2050,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Empower strives to educate and encourage investors and developers to benefit from energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly energy-saving district cooling services that contribute to the adoption of green practices across Dubai. The industry witnessed steady growth by the awareness of investors, partners from the private sector and government sector, who are assigned to develop large-scale projects that will strengthen Dubai's position as the world's leading real estate destination. Many real estate companies have adopted district cooling. This stems from their belief of the advantages of district cooling and its contribution to saving energy and reducing costs,” added Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar highlighted that district cooling achieves significant savings in operation and maintenance costs and conserves the environment and natural resources. It saves approximately 50% of energy, particularly since the construction industry is the largest single source of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions globally. Hence, district cooling is the best option for all parties, from developers to the end users.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tonnes (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.