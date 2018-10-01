Empower Reviews Its Latest Achievements in District Cooling Technologies at Global Conferences

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, continues its efforts to promote green buildings, through its participation as a strategic partner in the 20th Water, Energy, Technology and the Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2018. WETEX is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), from 23 to 25 October 2018 at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Through its participation in the exhibition, Empower aims to present its latest innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions in the field of district cooling. This supports local and international efforts to conserve natural resources and protect the environment, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It is also an opportunity to highlight the district cooling sector’s steady growth in the region.

“Empower’s participation in this global exhibition highlights our commitment to provide high-quality district cooling services in Dubai. WETEX is a pilot platform that reviews the latest technologies and innovations in district cooling solutions. It aims to share experiences, identify challenges and find innovative and effective solutions to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar stressed Empower’s commitment to take part in exhibitions and conferences that support the sustainable development process in the UAE. Bin Shafar noted that Empower constantly supports the UAE’s efforts to become one of the leading countries in the world in the development of smart and sustainable cities. This works to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, and the Dubai Plan 2021, to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city whose environmental elements are clean, healthy and sustainable.

Empower’s track record in innovation has been recognised over the years through winning several awards on local and global levels. Empower received IDEA Innovation Awards honour mentionings for the '360 Solution for Metering Artificial Intelligence, AIMS 360', the first of its kind in the field of district cooling, and for the 'Energy Transfer Solution Flow Control Optimisation Using Statistical Process Control'. This was part of the 109th International District Energy Association (IDEA) Annual Conference and Tradeshow 2018, held in Vancouver, Canada, from 11 to 14 June.

Empower currently operates over 1.34 Million RT, providing environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District and International Media Production Zone, among others.