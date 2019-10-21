Lebanese Protest in the Footsteps of Maritta Hallani: Dabkeh in the Streets! Watch

  1. Home
Published October 21st, 2019 - 07:08 GMT
Maritta was dancing the Lebanese Dabkeh with protesters (Source: @maritta Instagram)

Lebanese millennial singer Maritta Hallani, daughter of superstar Assi El Hallani, shared an Instagram video of herself participating in Lebanon's demonstrations.


Maritta, accompanied by her brother, singer Alwalid El Hallani, danced the Lebanese dabkeh with protesters.

Hallani commented on the video: "Lebanese dabkeh to national songs, hand in hand for a better future, #LebanonIsRising."

Demonstrations broke out in Lebanon since last Thursday due to poor economic conditions.

