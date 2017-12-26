Empower Sheds Spotlight on the Technology Best Practices in District Cooling During Its Second ‘Consultants’ Meet’

Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, recently highlighted the district cooling guidelines for 2018, at the second consultants’ meet held in Dubai. The event was organised as part of a series of the similar events conducted by the company, aimed at educating on Empower’s practices about ‘Sub-metering’ and ‘ETS Room Guideline’ in district cooling, which also addressed the importance of provisions while master-designing projects and developments. These topics were selected as part of technically integrating district cooling systems’ design peculiarities into conventional building designs and conceptualization.

The district cooling company hosted the meet aiming at initiating energy efficiency practices and discussing the latest insights, updates, advancements and opportunities within the industry.

The meeting series is attended by industry professionals, including contractors, technical experts and consultants who learnt about the role of the district cooling, as well as its technological advancements. Empower updated the attendees about its compliance to various policies and innovations from the government, which also included the technical scenarios as well as the green economy guidelines. Energy efficiency is one of the key technologies used to reduce power consumption and meet global environmental goals of cutting the sector’s carbon emissions.

Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower, said: “Awareness on the importance of shifting towards a more energy-efficient system in public utilities continue to be an essential part of our mission as a sustainable technology provider. The Consultants’ Meet is one of our key platforms to continuously engage with our stakeholders and keep them informed on the value of district cooling and update them on the latest developments in the sector. We are positive that these efforts will lead to further adoption of district cooling as an effective air conditioning solution.”

Bin Shafar added: “The UAE always look at real opportunities to further improve our operations towards a cleaner and more sustainable way. District cooling presents the energy-efficient solutions that could save cities and countries the need to invest and develop even more power plants, and thereby cut out carbon footprint. This is the real value of sustainable investments, which we can give to the next generation.”

Empower provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World trade Centre Residences, Dubai Design District, among others.