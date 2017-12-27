Empower Upgrades to Latest International Standards for Quality & Environmental Management Systems

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced that it has recently upgraded to the latest international standards set by leading certifications firm International Standards Organization (ISO). The district cooling company has undergone rigorous evaluation and received the upgraded ISO9001:2015 certification for quality management and ISO14001:2015 for its environmental management system. Empower safety management-system is also complying with international standards for safety (OHSAS 1800:2007).

The international certifications, certified by Bureau Veritas, attest to the quality of services Empower provides to its customers as well as to its compliance to local and international environmental regulations and standards. It also ensures the business risks for the district cooling company’s processes that are being evaluated and control measures are being implemented. The company has been certified for Quality, Healthy & Safety and Environmental Standards since 2006.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower, said: “Empower continuously demonstrates its capability to provide world-class services and meet environmental compliance, which is part of our commitment as a sustainable cooling provider. Complying to stringent laws is testament to the quality of our operations and assures our clients that we can deliver the best services in the sector, conforming to customer satisfaction indices. We are committed to our stakeholders to maintain a high level of quality management system and ensure we are environmentally responsible as well within our operations.”

Receiving ISO9001:2015 certification means Empower has shown its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer as well as regulatory requirements. ISO14001:2015 evaluates the effectiveness of its environmental management system and provides a framework for the company to follow and use to address risks and opportunities.

Empower provides environmentally responsible district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments such as Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences, Dubai Design District, among others.