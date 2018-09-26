ENOC Group Appoints New Human Resources Director

Iman Al Qasim, ENOC Group HR Director

ENOC Group appointed Iman Al Qasim, a UAE National, as the new Group HR Director. Al Qasim’s appointment comes in line with the Group’s continued efforts geared towards human capital development.

Al Qasim comes to her role with over 16 years of experience in organisational development, talent management and acquisition and has worked with a number of multinational organisations across a variety of sectors.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As an energy company that follows the vision of the UAE, we strive to identify experts that will contribute to the overall growth and success of ENOC. We place a fundamental emphasis on attracting the best talents in the region and remain committed to empowering Emirati women across the Group. We welcome Iman to our senior leadership team and are confident in the role she will play in fulfilling our strategy that aims to elevate and continuously develop human capital.”

Prior to joining ENOC, Iman was Executive Director of Human Capital at Mubadala Investment Company, where she was responsible for Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Learning, Human Capital Information Systems, Organisational Development and Performance, Rewards and Policy. Iman also held the position of Deputy Vice President at Dolphin Energy and was HR Director with General Motors Middle East.