ENOC Group Hosts 11th Marine Conference 2018

11th Marine Conference by ENOC Group

Top industry experts in marine safety addressed the lack of mooring safety at the shore interface and its potential hazards at the 11th ENOC Marine Conference cohosted by the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF).

Over 130 industry professionals from around the world gathered this year to discuss some of the key factors associated with mooring operations and highlighted latest industry trends to assist with mooring design. Experts also shed light on operational trends, health and safety, developments and best practices in the maritime industry.

Other key topics of discussion that have been addressed by experts included mooring related incidents in the marine industry, human factors contributing to mooring incidents and how to incorporate best practices to mitigate potential risks in mooring operations.

“At ENOC, we believe in the importance of strengthening the UAE’s maritime industry, given the strong reliance of the energy sector on it for transport of fuel. Organising events such as the 11th Marine Conference offers a platform for industry experts to come together and discuss opportunities, trends and pressing challenges that could impact the sector.” Said H.E Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC.

Some of the other prominent speakers at the forum included Howard Flegg, Lead Investigator, UK Marine incident and Accident Board; Andrew Dogherty, Chairman of the Mooring Equipment Guidelines 4th edition; Capt.Frans, Vetting Manager, INTERTANKO and Robin Collett, Samson Ropes.

Robert Drysdale, Director of Oil Companies International Marine Forum, who also spoke at the conference, said: “The principle of safe vessel mooring is dependent on the correlation between ship and the shore and requires a robust understanding of safe mooring practices. To that end, OCIMF produced the Mooring Equipment Guidelines to ensure safe and efficient design and operation of mooring equipment.”

The Marine Conference has been introduced by ENOC in collaboration with the OCIMF, an international organisation widely recognised its expertise in the safe and environmentally responsible transport and handling of hydrocarbons in ships and terminals.