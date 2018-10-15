ENOC Honors the Elderly at the International Day for Older Persons Celebrations

ENOC has created a new activity each month for this initiative and the theme for October is the ‘Month of Values’.

ENOC Group celebrated the International Day for Older Persons, in collaboration with Beit Al Kheir Society, as part of the nation’s ‘Year of Zayed’ initiative.

ENOC Group employees visited the Senior Happiness Center run by Dubai Health Authority, along with volunteers from Beit Al Kheir Society, and organised a series of interactive activities for the elderly.

According to the UN, almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60 and an estimated 2 billion people, which is 20 per cent of the world’s population will be 60 or older by 2050. As a result, The International Day for Older Persons has been announced and is held every year on October 1st, to encourage an inclusiveness and integration of older members into the local community through initiating programmes that can enable them to become participating members of the community.