Epson Highlights the Importance of Photo Printing for Professional Photographers

Epson EcoTank L7160 printer

The digital era has transformed the field of photography. Many photographers now offer ‘digital photo libraries’ to customers instead of photo albums and prints. And while this may have a positive impact on the bottom line, according to Epson, there is a lot to be said for the printed photograph as a tool to help photographers grow their skills, and turn leads into a loyal customer base.

Printed photographs as an addition to professional photography service will be well received by customers. The Epson EcoTank L7160 printer, for example, is ideal for photographers in need of an affordable, yet effective and reliable printing solution. This printer allows them to print up to 1,500 photographs with the ink provided and comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

Helps in better editing

Printed images offer a more realistic representation than screen displays, regardless of how good the screen resolution may be. This makes it easier to see if anything might have gone wrong during editing, such as over-exposure or incorrect colour balancing. Short deadlines and strict requirements make it easy to rely more on your screen, but print is one way to better guarantee the customer won’t be disappointed with the photographer’s service.

By understanding how the camera settings and editing techniques are reflected in print, the photographer can see whether his creative vision has come through and if it hasn’t, what he needs to do to build during the shoot and in post production.

As world-renowned wedding photographer and Epson ambassador David Brenot says, “What makes a wedding shoot interesting is that sometimes we are chasing a particular moment, and sometimes we are reflecting on the composition, on the image, depending on the photo we want to create.”

Offers customers more value

Not every photo a professional photographer shares with a customer needs to be a 6ft canvas, but nice, handheld, printed photos are a great way to bring the customer’s key moments to life while making a great impressioin.

Providing this added value to well and good but so is looking after the financial performance of the photography business. If the photographer is using printed photos in post production or as a part of his service offering, cartridge free printing might be the best option for the photographer to avoid feeling any constraints around budget and print volume.

Create an inspirational surrounding

With the printers, the photographer can fill his studio – whether office or home-based – with his own work. Pick your favourites to create a ‘wall of fame’ and keep yourself motivated on the inevitable off-day, or create your own look-book for clients to browse through and get a sense of your photography style.

Photographers can boost their editing and photography skills, be inspired and give customers an extra value-add by printing their photographs.