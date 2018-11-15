Ericsson and Zain Iraq Win Network Infrastructure Initiative of the Year Award at CommsMEA Awards 2018

The award was announced at CommsMEA Awards 2018 in Dubai, UAE.

Ericsson and Zain Iraq have jointly won the Network Infrastructure Initiative of the Year award. The award was announced at CommsMEA Awards 2018 in Dubai, UAE.

This award recognizes efforts made by Ericsson and Zain to offer ICT solutions as a cost-effective method for rural and limited-resource schools as a means of delivering quality education for students and teachers under Connect to Learn deployment in Iraq.

The 13th edition of the annual CommsMEA Awards acknowledged operators and individuals who have taken a leadership role in the region’s fast growing and rapidly changing telecoms sector, honoring companies that have invested in technology, implemented winning strategies to help turn the communications sector in the Middle East and Africa into one of the most dynamic and vibrant in the world.