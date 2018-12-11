Ericsson Titles the 'Best Cloud Provider' at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2018

Indranil Das, Head of Digital Services at Ericsson Middle East and Africa

Ericsson won the Best Cloud Provider award at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2018 in Dubai, UAE.

This award recognizes efforts made by Ericsson to provide proven and standards-based Cloud and Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) solutions to telecom operators while ensuring the evolution towards 5G, enabling operators to gain competitive advantage through reduced OPEX, operational efficiency, increased innovativeness as well as reduced time-to-market.

Indranil Das, Head of Digital Services at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “At Ericsson, we have made it our mission to simplify the investment decisions for our customers while enhancing their access to a very broad and flexible 5G portfolio. It is with great honor to see our efforts being embraced and recognized by our partners.”

The Telecom Review Excellence Awards, held on December 10 recognized industry leaders for their groundbreaking efforts in 2018, representing the absolute best in the industry.