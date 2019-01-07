Etihad Airways’ ‘Choose Well’ Ad Campaign Cuts-Through Among UAE Residents

AD of the Month UAE.

In November, Etihad Airways launched a new brand platform - Choose Well - which invites passengers to make choices about how they travel and allows them to choose the kind of journey they want to take.

The brand released the ‘Choose Well’ campaign across print, digital and social channels in the middle of November, to showcase the new opportunities given to passengers to make choices about how they travel. The launch coincides with the airline’s fifteenth birthday celebrations.

The 30 second and 60 second digital adverts focus on the choices passengers can make in relation to their flight, but also acknowledges that consumers are “on a bigger journey, and there are bigger choices”.

YouGov BrandIndex data shows that Etihad Airways’ new ad campaign is certainly having the desired effect in terms of cut-through. The brand’s Ad Awareness (whether someone has seen an advert for the brand in the past few weeks) rose from 35% at the beginning of December to 46% two weeks later.

The branding of Etihad Airways’ as an ‘airline of choices’ has also seen other metrics rise as well.

Purchase Consideration for the brand has increased in December, jumping from +27 to +38. Whether this translates into actual flight bookings remains to be seen of course.