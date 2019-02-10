Etihad Airways Celebrates Year of Tolerance with Ghaf Tree Planting Ceremony

Etihad Airways celebrates Year of Tolerance with Ghaf tree planting cere.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, today held a Ghaf tree planting ceremony at its Khalifa City Headquarters to celebrate the national tree as the official symbol of the Year of Tolerance.

Announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai as the logo for the year-long initiative, he described it as a source of life and a symbol of stability in the desert.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer Etihad Airways said: “The Ghaf is resilient and can survive extreme drought. It's a celebration of life in its purest form, which in the end is what underpins the Year of Tolerance.

We planted the Ghaf tree to continuously remind us of our strength and unity as an inclusive, multicultural, and multi-faith organisation.”

Throughout 2019, Etihad Airways will honour the values it represents through various initiatives across the globe. Last week, the airline flew His Holiness Pope Francis from Abu Dhabi to Rome following the first Papal visit to the Gulf region, and next month, Etihad is the official airline sponsor of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.