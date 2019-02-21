Etihad Airways to Increase Flights to London During April

These services will operate in addition to Etihad Airways’ regularly scheduled 3 daily Abu Dhabi to London services

Etihad Airways will increase its flights from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow, from three to up to four daily services, to meet peak demand during the month of April. Commencing 5 April 2019, the flights will be operated by a two-class Boeing 787-9, featuring Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

James Harrison, General Manager for Etihad Airways in the United Kingdom and Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to announce more flights to London during April, in response to increased demand in the lead up to and post the Easter holidays. This is a busy travel time for families looking to enjoy the extended school holiday. This extra service will allow our guests more choice and flexibility with their travel plans.”

These services will operate in addition to Etihad Airways’ regularly scheduled 3 daily Abu Dhabi to London services, which will continue to operate with Airbus A380 aircraft, offering Economy, Business, First and The Residence. The additional services will provide more flexibility for guests traveling between both capitals and those connecting onwards to key destinations on Etihad’s global network.

Timetable: Abu Dhabi – London additional service during April 2019

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Aircraft EY 13 Abu Dhabi 07.20* London Heathrow 12.00* Boeing 787-9 EY 14 London Heathrow 13:40* Abu Dhabi 23:50* Boeing 787-9

Note: EY13/14 operates on 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30 April

All departures and arrivals are listed in local time. *Timings vary by day of operation