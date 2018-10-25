Etihad Airways to Introduce Boeing 787 on Services to Kuala Lumpur and Brussels

The new two-class 787 Dreamliner service features Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Follow > Disable alert for Etihad Airways Disable alert for Kuala Lumpur Disable alert for Brussels Follow >

Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787-9 on its daily scheduled services from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, effective 20 December this year, and to Brussels, effective 3 January 2019.

The new two-class 787 Dreamliner service features Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Kuala Lumpur and Brussels are two very important destinations on the Etihad network, popular with both business and leisure customers and we are delighted to be introducing the 787-9 Dreamliner on these routes. Our customers can expect the quietest cabins and our latest in-flight products and technology, one of the world’s most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft.

“Our customers flying between Abu Dhabi and these capitals continue to benefit from convenient departure and arrival times at both ends, and those transiting through Abu Dhabi enjoy seamless connections onto Etihad’s global route network.”

Etihad Airways’ modern fleet of 21 Boeing 787-9 aircraft feature innovative, award-winning cabin designs and products, complemented by the airline’s acclaimed service and hospitality offering. Flights include Food and Beverage Managers in Business Class and a Flying Nanny in Economy Class to provide extra specialised care for families with young children.

Timetable

Boeing 787 schedule to Kuala Lumpur, effective 20 December 2018

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency Aircraft EY 418 Abu Dhabi 22:30 Kuala Lumpur 10:00 +1 Daily Boeing 787-9 EY 411 Kuala Lumpur 19:15 Abu Dhabi 22:20 Daily Boeing 787-9

Boeing 787 schedule to Brussels, effective 3 January 2019

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency Aircraft EY 57 Abu Dhabi 02:50 Brussels 07:20 Daily Boeing 787-9 EY 58 Brussels 10:05 Abu Dhabi 19:35 Daily Boeing 787-9

Notes: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.