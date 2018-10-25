Etihad Airways to Introduce Boeing 787 on Services to Kuala Lumpur and Brussels

Contact Information:
Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787-9 on its daily scheduled services from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, effective 20 December this year, and to Brussels, effective 3 January 2019.
The new two-class 787 Dreamliner service features Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.
Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Kuala Lumpur and Brussels are two very important destinations on the Etihad network, popular with both business and leisure customers and we are delighted to be introducing the 787-9 Dreamliner on these routes. Our customers can expect the quietest cabins and our latest in-flight products and technology, one of the world’s most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft.
“Our customers flying between Abu Dhabi and these capitals continue to benefit from convenient departure and arrival times at both ends, and those transiting through Abu Dhabi enjoy seamless connections onto Etihad’s global route network.”
Etihad Airways’ modern fleet of 21 Boeing 787-9 aircraft feature innovative, award-winning cabin designs and products, complemented by the airline’s acclaimed service and hospitality offering. Flights include Food and Beverage Managers in Business Class and a Flying Nanny in Economy Class to provide extra specialised care for families with young children.
Timetable
Boeing 787 schedule to Kuala Lumpur, effective 20 December 2018
Flight
Origin
Departs
Destination
Arrives
Frequency
Aircraft
EY 418
Abu Dhabi
22:30
Kuala Lumpur
10:00 +1
Daily
Boeing 787-9
EY 411
Kuala Lumpur
19:15
Abu Dhabi
22:20
Daily
Boeing 787-9
Boeing 787 schedule to Brussels, effective 3 January 2019
Flight
Origin
Departs
Destination
Arrives
Frequency
Aircraft
EY 57
Abu Dhabi
02:50
Brussels
07:20
Daily
Boeing 787-9
EY 58
Brussels
10:05
Abu Dhabi
19:35
Daily
Boeing 787-9
Notes: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.