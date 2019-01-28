Etisalat Doubles Business Broadband and Elife Unlimited Speeds for Free

Complimentary double speed upgrade for both businesses and home subscribers.

Etisalat business and home subscribers will experience double broadband speed enabling them to implement and use advanced digital technologies in their homes and offices.

The new speed upgrade is in line with Etisalat’s overall strategy of ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’ by actively initiating and implementing initiatives that will enable a digital economy and contribute towards ICT development.

With both businesses and consumers gaining benefit from the doubling of the speed, it will enhance UAE’s competitiveness standing in the global fixed broadband speed index increasing broadband penetration and business productivity in the country. The move follows the doubling of broadband speed across the entire ‘eLife Unlimited’ plan line-up for consumers last month.

All new and existing business customers subscribed to broadband services such as ‘Business in a Box’ and ‘Business Quick Start’ will now get access to double the speed for free starting from 100Mbps going up to 600Mbps.

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat, said: “We are delighted to offer this complimentary upgrade to our business customers, giving them the professional edge with much higher speeds and making their businesses future ready. The double speed upgrade is Etisalat’s commitment to make our technology work for businesses and individuals, enabling them to grow their business and stand out from the competition. As for home customers, Etisalat has already doubled the speed of ‘eLife Unlimited’, which also introduced a ‘Commitment Free’ option, which does away with the minimum commitment period for subscribers.”

The entry-level business broadband plans for new customers now offer speeds starting from 100Mbps with no change in price. Etisalat’s flagship all-in-one bundle ‘Business in a Box’ provides one-stop solution to businesses that include high speed internet, advanced IP telephony, business-grade office devices, applications, 24/7 support and more.

For home customers on ‘eLife Unlimited’, the entry-level plan ‘eLife Starter’ now offers speeds up to 100Mbps. The ‘eLife Unlimited Sports and Entertainment’ plans offer speeds up to 250Mbps while the ‘eLIfe Premium’ plans offer speeds up to 500Mbps and 1Gbps. This change represents the first time 100Mbps has been offered as an entry-level speed for consumers in the UAE.

For more information on Etisalat’s ‘Business in a Box’, ‘Business Quick Start’ and ‘eLife Unlimited’ plans with the higher Internet speeds, please visit etisalat.ae/speedupgrade.