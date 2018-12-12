Etisalat Further Doubles Speeds on eLife Plans for Free

This change represents the first time 100Mbps has been offered in a base level plan in the UAE.

Etisalat’s ‘eLife Unlimited’ customers are in for a major upgrade as Etisalat doubles the broadband speed across the board of the recently launched ‘eLife Unlimited’ plans. The plans now deliver more than five times the broadband speed of the previous generation.

‘eLife Unlimited’ customers will immediately enjoy the new speeds at no extra charge automatically. The entry-level plan, ‘eLife Starter’, will now offer speeds up to 100 Mbps. The unlimited Sports and Entertainment plans offer speeds up to 250 Mbps. Premium plans offer speeds of up to 500 Mbps and up to 1 Gbps. This change represents the first time 100Mbps has been offered in a base level plan in the UAE.

Emirati nationals on the new eLife Unlimited plans will receive a free speed boost taking their plans up to 250 Mbps on the ‘Starter’ and up to 500 Mbps on the ‘Unlimited Sports and Entertainment’ plans.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat, said: “At Etisalat, we are committed to deliver what our home customers demand: faster broadband, tailor-made and enhanced TV content at the most competitive prices. We deliver on our promises and are proud to offer double the broadband speeds to both our existing ‘eLife Unlimited’ customers and those joining eLife or migrating to these plans at no extra cost.”

The speed increase comes hot on the heels of ‘eLife Unlimited’, the evolution delivering enhanced TV content and the nation’s fastest broadband plans. For the first time in the UAE, Etisalat introduced a ‘Commitment Free’ option, waiving off the minimum commitment period for subscribers by simply paying a monthly fee of AED20.

Customers enjoy entertainment from across the globe with more than 590 channels, including 4K content, and over 150 channels in HD. The packages come with a massive library of movies and TV shows on demand plus features like ‘Start-Over’, ‘Catch-Up’ and ‘Parental Control’. ‘eLife Unlimited’ allows subscribers to enjoy all the premium content from major TV broadcasters, media and content companies like MBC, beIN Sport, OSN and Starz Play on one box to ensure non-stop entertainment is delivered to every household in the country.

Customers signing up to ‘eLife Unlimited’ plans can also choose a ‘Regional Add-On’ that will boost their basic TV subscription with premium Asian, Arabian, Pinoy, and Western channels for only AED 10 a month which is a 75 percent discount off the regular price of AED 40. The premium package subscribers will be able to select one option for free.

Emiratis and ‘Homat Al Watan’ cardholders can enjoy their dedicated plans from Etisalat on the new eLife Unlimited. Existing eLife customers are able to upgrade to the new ‘eLife Unlimited’ plans immediately enabling them to enjoy the new broadband speeds and superior TV entertainment services, simply by visiting www.etisalat.ae , calling 800101 or by visiting Etisalat stores.