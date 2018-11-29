Etisalat to Offer Free WiFi During National Day

UAE WiFi by Etisalat

Etisalat is offering free access to its super-fast ‘UAE WiFi by Etisalat’ network for 10 days to mark the 47th UAE National Day. All UAE residents and international tourists can benefit from the promotion across major locations in the country including malls, cafes, beaches and parks from 30 November to 9December 2018.

Customers will experience high speeds and superb quality free of charge across Etisalat’s WiFi network to exchange greetings, share photos, access social networking websites and surf online.

To use the service, customers only need to connect to the ‘UAE WiFi by Etisalat’ WiFi SSID signal and follow the registration steps.