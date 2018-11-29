Etisalat to Offer Free WiFi During National Day

Emirates Telecommunications Corporation "Etisalat" is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world and the leading operator in the Middle East and Africa, headquartered in the UAE. It operates in 18 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, servicing over 100 million customers.
Etisalat is a comprehensive telecommunications provider offering a one-stop shop for mobile and fixed-line voice and data services to individuals, enterprises and international telecommunications companies, ISPs, content providers and mobile operators.Less...
Contact Information:
PO Box 300
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates