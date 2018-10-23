Etisalat Partners With Musanada for New Al Ain Hospital Project

During the signing ceremony

Etisalat has entered into a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi General Services (Musanada) to provide end-to-end ICT solutions for the new Al Ain Hospital.

The move is in line with Etisalat’s efforts to realise the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide high quality healthcare services with the best international specifications throughout the Emirate and ensure that they are accessible to UAE nationals.

Sultan Al Dhaheri, General Manager, Etisalat Abu Dhabi said: “Etisalat is privileged to work closely with Musanada to help meet the specific requirements of the new Al Ain Hospital. This landmark project is in line with Etisalat’s long-term objectives to be at the forefront of the innovation of digital health and support the UAE leadership’s objectives in enabling digital transformation in the country.

“We are committed to deliver a one-stop-shop solution for designing and building, implementing, commissioning, testing and after-sales support so our customers could focus on their business.”

Ali Al Haj Al Mehairbi, Executive Director, Building Construction Management Division at Musanada, highlighted the importance of the partnership to realize UAE’s smart transformation vision and objectives, promote the electronic lifestyle and smart transformation in the country, and achieve happiness for UAE residents and enhance their quality of life, particularly on the healthcare front.

“Our strategic partnership with Etisalat shows how Musanada is keen on collaborating with Etisalat in all fields to provide modern and advanced infrastructure to keep pace with all future developments, allowing it to expand the scope to include all ICT service areas as well as electronic security solutions and data application centers,” Al Mehairbi said.

“We, at Musanada, believe in the need to enhance cooperation among various entities and the importance of concerted efforts to further improve the government’s performance to effectively address challenges facing the aspects of quality, health and safety.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Etisalat will execute the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of state-of-the-art technologies related to IT hardware, software, and network equipment as an end-to-end ICT solution for the new Al Ain Hospital.

The hospital, which spans 347,000 square meters, is a major project that utilizes the latest digital and Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the healthcare domain. It supports medical decision-making of medical practitioners and administrative staff, thus saving time and effort, speeding up treatment procedures, allowing more time for patient care, and enabling access to medical records anytime, anywhere.