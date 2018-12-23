Etisalat Seals Strategic Partnership With Azizi Developments

Etisalat signs MoU with Azizi Developments.

Etisalat and Azizi Developments today announced a partnership that would enable customers to get eLife services right at their doorstep.

Real estate clients can apply for eLife services before moving into their home, reducing waiting time to enjoy seamless and high-speed connectivity.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, Indirect Sales at Etisalat, and Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.

Mohamed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, Indirect Sales at Etisalat, said: “Etisalat is pleased to partner with Azizi Developments to promote the availability of eLife products and services across a wide partner base and offer benefits of convenience, coverage and value to customers. Azizi Developments’ clients will now have the flexibility of purchasing our services right at their doorstep or prior to moving to their homes.”

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, commented: “We are always on the lookout for valuable partnerships that add to our promise of quality and excellence. Etisalat is a national communications leader with global standards whose services we are proud to make available to our customers. Now, our residents can conveniently register for eLife before they move in so that they are connected the moment they step into their new homes.”

Azizi Developments, the award-winning real estate investment arm of Azizi Group, is one of the leading private developers in the UAE. In just over a decade since its inception, the company has contributed to the realty sector through its exceptional developments and master-planned communities that meet the aspirations of investors and end-users alike. With its long history, profound international expertise and deeply rooted commitment to the region, the company has been instrumental in developing some of the finest properties in Meydan, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Jebel Ali. Azizi distinguishes itself through its construction-driven approach, strong focus on timely delivery, and projects in prime locations delivered to the highest and most contemporary standards, tailored to all lifestyles.