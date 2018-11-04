Etisalat Seals Strategic Partnership Deal for Artificial Intelligence With NPCC

The MoU was signed by Sultan Mohamed Al Dhaheri, General Manager, Etisalat Abu Dhabi, and Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC.

Etisalat today announced its strategic partnership with National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), part of SENAAT Abu Dhabi, to implement Artificial Intelligence solutions for remote sensing, real time data, autonomous vehicles, and predictive analytics improving response time with all their consumers.

NPCC, a leading international EPC contractor, provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services to offshore and onshore oil and gas sectors. It is headquartered in Abu Dhabi with offices around the region. SENAAT, which represents the government of Abu Dhabi, owns 70 percent and Consolidated Contractors Company owns 30 percent.

The MoU was signed by Sultan Mohamed Al Dhaheri, General Manager, Etisalat Abu Dhabi, and Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC.

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said: “Technology and digitalisation is driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution, bringing much needed efficiencies to oil and gas production. It is transforming the sector with remote sensing, real time data, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics; giving companies a better chance to anticipate and respond. We are pleased to sign this agreement with Etisalat as a service provider of choice to enhance our ICT and digital performance by implementing global best practices and standards”.

Sultan Mohamed Al Dhaheri, General Manager, Etisalat Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partnership with NPCC, a leading Abu Dhabi based oil and gas EPC contractor, mirrors Etisalat’s corporate strategy of focusing on 'Driving the digital future’. At Etisalat, we understand the importance of digital transformation in the oil and gas sector. Today, the oil and gas industry has the opportunity to redefine its boundaries through digitalisation. We at Etisalat are working closely with all our customers and partners to transform their businesses by investing in digital services and solutions.