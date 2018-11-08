Exceptional Demand in Saudi Arabia for the King of Smartphone Huawei Mate20 Pro Multiplied 10 Times

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Saudi Arabia announced that the demand for the king of smartphone HUAWEI Mate20 Pro at the pre-booking stage exceeded all expectations by 10 times more than the same period HUAWEI Mate10 Pro that launched last year. The company will begin delivering the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series first wave pre-order customers on November 8.

“The extraordinary demand for HUAWEI Mate20 series and especially the Mate20 Pro in Saudi Arabia is testament to the success of our global consumer-centric strategy, which is to provide greater choice and a more comprehensive experience for our regional consumers. Saudi consumers are extremely discerning and value quality innovation in their lives. Huawei focuses on providing consumers access to best-in-class technology, innovative devices and exceptional quality products, to develop more meaningful ways to stay connected. We are proud of our pioneering technology to deliver On-Device Artificial Intelligence that is shaping the future of smartphones as intelligent tools that understand users to assist them,” said Pablo Ning, Vise President of Huawei Saudi Arabia.

Revolutionary Matrix Camera system

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a Leica Triple Camera featuring 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths enabling it to mimic the results from professional cameras. The new camera system also supports macro distance, which produces crisp images of objects that are laces as closed as 2.5 cm from the lens. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series also features an AI Portrait Color video mode. Using AI, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series can isolate human subjects and desaturate the colors around them to dramatically highlight the person. AI Spotlight Reel identifies clips with a shared theme and auto-generates a montage, made entirely of highlights.

Long-lasting Battery, Super charge and wireless quick charge and a unique reverse charging feature

Besides superb performance, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series also features groundbreaking improvement on battery life. It supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which gives the device 70 percent charge in 30 minutes. The safety of the technology is certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Moreover, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro supports 15W HUAWEI Wireless Quick Charge, the industry’s fastest wireless charging solution, and Wireless Reverse Charge, which enables the device to work as a power bank for select electronic devices supporting wireless charging.

3D Face Unlock and In-screen Fingerprint

HUAWEI Mate20 Pro supports 3D Face Unlock. The solution quickly and securely authenticates users within 0.6s at a false acceptance rate of below 1/1,000,000. The HUAWEI Mate20 series also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The company has evolved the design of its in-screen fingerprint sensor to achieve better speed and success rates.

EMUI 9 Enables a Quality Life

The HUAWEI Mate20 Series comes with EMUI 9.0, a smart operating system based on Android P. Through AI self-learning algorithms, the operating system delivers an “evergreen” experience—it remains smooth even through extended use. In addition it enables the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series to perform or enhance a range of tasks from object identification to food calorie counting by simply pointing camera towards objects. It is also able to recognize famous paintings and landmarks.