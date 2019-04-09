Experience Baisakhi Festival at Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa

Set in the historic heart of Dubai, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa is inspired by old Dubai’s heritage it offers a unique experience which is a combination of warm Arabic hospitality and state-of-the-art amenities designed to cater to both tourists and business travelers. It is opposite Dubai Museum and is a stone’s throw-away from the famous Dubai Creek and the timeless Souk Al Kabir, more commonly known as Meena Bazaar. At a walking distance to Historic Bastakiya, Bank Street, Diplomatic Area, Computer Street and Port Rashid, this hotel is just 6 kilometers away from Dubai International Airport. It offers a splendid accommodation of 173 tastefully furnished rooms, including 41 executive rooms and 23 suites with non-smoking and interconnecting rooms also available. The hotel offers all business services and conference / meeting rooms as well as a variety of dining options. A fully equipped health club, temperature controlled swimming pool, sauna, Jacuzzi and a Wellness Spa complete the picture.
Contact Information:
Al Fahidi Street
PO Box 46500
Dubai, United Arab Emirates