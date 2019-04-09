Experience Baisakhi Festival at Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa

During the event

Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa, located in the heart of the ancient cultural district and diplomatic enclosure of Dubai, pays tribute to the Sikh community in Dubai by celebrating the Baisakhi Festival from 11th to 19th April.

Guests and residents will enjoy a special menu at the award-winning restaurant Mumtaz Mahal where the hotel’s culinary experts created a rich selection of flavourful Punjabi dishes to mark the beginning of a new year for the Sikh community which is also recognised as the onset of the Spring harvest season.

During the festivities, Mumtaz Mahal will offer an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian Punjabi dishes such as jhinga Punjabi, machli Amritsari, tangdi Jhalandri, Patiala saag gosht, nimbu khire da salad, aloo chat, chana chat, paneer tikka Lahori, sarson ka sag, Shimla mirchi masaledar, kadi pakori, motia pulao, dhai bala, baingan ka bharta and dhaba dal fry along with a wide range of rotis. Enjoy your meal while listening to the live Punjabi and Hindi songs performed by the hotel’s in-house band.

Celebrated in North India particularly in Punjab and Haryana, the Baisakhi Festival is notable for its dining festivities. The celebrations are done through the combination of dance, music, shopping and eating. In the villages, people are seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi folk music and enjoying the festival in a free-spirited manner.

The Baisakhi Festival is served from 12:30pm to 3:00pm for lunch and dinner from 7:00pm to 2:00am. Special discount of 50% will be given on selective bottles to celebrate the special occasion. For reservations please call Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa at +971 4 3519 111, email fbd@arabiancourtyard.com or call mobile number +971 50 240 1885.