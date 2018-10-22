Experience the Flavours of Tuscany Here in Dubai at Al Bandar Rotana’s Gusto Italian Restaurant

Gusto Italian Restaurant

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey to the heart of Italy, as Gusto Italian Restaurant unveils an exciting new menu showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Tuscany. Tuscan cooking is renowned for its simple, yet delicious, recipes prepared using the freshest seasonal ingredients.

Native Italian Chef De Cuisine Fortunato Leocata has designed an authentic menu that reflects the region’s gastronomic traditions. Most of the produce is imported directly from Italy, bringing you a true taste of Tuscan cuisine right here in Dubai.

Choose from a delectable selection of dishes from the a la carte menu, including Beetroot Risotto, Filleto alla Rossini, Red Mullet alla Livornese, and Caciucco alla Viareggina. Afterwards, you can enjoy a tempting array of desserts such as Tiramisu, Castagnaccio and Apple Frittelle.

Experience the full range of flavours by opting for the comprehensive tasting menu, which is paired beautifully with a glass of the finest Tuscan grape.

Guests can enjoy this exceptional menu from 17th to 31st October.