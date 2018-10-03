EY Iraq Collaborates With Morgan International

EY Iraq is the first EY office in the Middle East region and is the largest firm of its kind in the country.

EY Iraq has announced its collaboration with Morgan International - a leading provider of international professional certification and diploma programs in the areas of accountancy, finance, human resources, marketing and logistics - to enable the provision of professional training in Iraq for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) credentials.

The collaboration will ensure a wider spread of high-level qualifications available throughout covered territories, thus enhancing the skill set of professionals within the auditing, tax consulting and other advisory services arenas - in line with the EY slogan: ‘Building a better working world’.

Established in 1923, EY Iraq is the first EY office in the Middle East region and is the largest firm of its kind in the country - specializing in business assurance and advisory, business risk, transactions advisory and tax services. Leveraging multiple teams of experts on Iraqi rules and regulations, EY Iraq engages extensively with local government entities, state-owned enterprises, banks, oil and gas companies and the private sector.

In parallel, Morgan International trains more than 5,000 students each year and has trained over 80,000 students since its establishment in Beirut during the mid-1990s. Moreover, it introduced the CPA program to the Middle East, enhancing outreach to cover the globe. The range of professional certification qualifications offered in accountancy, finance, human resources, marketing and logistics include CPA; CMA; CFA; CIA; Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP); Strategic Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP); Strategic Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP); Diploma in International Financial Reporting (DipIFR), Association of Charted Certified Accountants (ACCA); and Digital Marketing (Digital Marketing, Social Media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Strategy and Planning).