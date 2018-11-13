EY Jordan to Host ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ Forum for Third Consecutive Year

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs.

Underlining its commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and encouraging dialogue between thought leaders across the Kingdom, EY Jordan will host the Entrepreneur Of The Year Forum for the third consecutive year, on Monday 26 November, 2018, at the Grand Hyatt Amman. The Forum - titled ‘The Path to Economic Prosperity’ - will draw the participation of a group of prominent local investors and experts from the public and private sectors to exchange knowledge and aspirations, shedding light on the key challenges facing the national economy and influencing the Jordanian investment scene.

The Forum will feature a discussion panel entitled ‘The Path to Economic Prosperity’ moderated by Ghassan Nuqul, Vice Chairman of Nuqul Group, with the involvement of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State H.E. Dr. Rajai Muasher; President of Nasser Saidi & Associates Dr. Nasser Saidi; former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Saif; World Bank Lead Economist and Co-Task Team Leader Christos Kostopoulos; and Executive Manager, Head of Investment and Financial Advisory at The Housing Bank for Trade and Finance Michail Samawi.

On this occasion, Waddah Barkawi, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Country Leader and Jordan Partner, EY, commented: “We are delighted to be organizing the Entrepreneur Of The Year Forum for the third year in a row, which serves as further testament to its previous success. The Forum is an ideal platform that brings together the Kingdom’s most distinguished entrepreneurs and business leaders to engage with one another and partake in a series of discussion sessions throughout one entire day. In the presence of local, regional and international speakers, this year, we will be tackling the most pressing obstacles within the Jordanian economy, and proposing solutions that foster development and prosperity.”

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, EY Entrepreneur Of The Yearcelebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs. Now in its 32nd year, the program has grown to encompass over 145 cities and more than 60 countries worldwide.