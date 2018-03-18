EY Sponsors and Celebrates International Women’s Day in Jordan

Bishr Baker, Managing Partner Jordan, Iraq and Syria at EY

Building upon its commitment to achieving global gender equality and inclusivity, EY is proud to once again be the main sponsor for International Women’s Day and its global social media campaign.

In an event held at the Kempinski Hotel Amman and under the theme #PressForProgress, EY seeks to encourage leaders and individuals to be a part of this global movement, tasking them with empowering women to help them achieve their full potential.

EY aims to be a powerful advocate in the #PressForProgress campaign, helping in the move towards a world of equal opportunities for all. As part of this push, EY is encouraging its employees to sign up for EY Thunderclap, an online tool that will support the spreading of a message of inclusivity across multiple social media channels and to the largest audience possible.

“I think the potential and talent of women in the Middle East is apparent both regionally and globally. The women I meet are ambitious, dynamic and energetic and they want to make a difference in the world,” said Yasmeen Muhtaseb, MENA Diversity and Inclusion Sponsor at EY. “Though gender parity will not happen overnight, I see women make positive gains every day. We must continue to press for progress and call upon our colleagues and communities to help build a more inclusive, egalitarian world – a better working world.”

With a workforce made up of over thirty percent women, namely 110 out of a total of 340 employees, many in executive roles, EY is helping pave the way for the promotion and advancement of women in the workplace. This advancement is a result of targeted training programs, strong mentorship programs, and a dedicated desire to be a frontrunner in the fight for equality.

In turn, Bishr Baker, Managing Partner Jordan, Iraq and Syria at EY, said, “We at EY take pride in our female employees, who are tangible proof of what women can achieve when empowered. We will continue to build on this momentum, and in doing so, inspire others to do the same, so that all women can be effective participants in their communities and play an active role in the economic development of Jordan and the region as a whole.”

EY is consistently named as one of the top workplaces for women, advocating for equal opportunities and pushing benefits such as sufficient maternity leave, flexible working hours, premium healthcare and comprehensive insurance. Its goal is to secure and support the futures of families, not just employees.