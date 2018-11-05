FAB Launches New Brand for Its Islamic Business, As Its Subsidiary Is Renamed First Abu Dhabi Islamic Finance

First Abu Dhabi Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, announced today that it is launching a new FAB Islamic logo inspired by the FAB Brand Identity, and that its wholly-owned subsidiary Abu Dhabi National Islamic Finance (ADNIF), has changed its legal name to First Abu Dhabi Islamic Finance.

First Abu Dhabi Islamic Finance will continue to work towards establishing itself as the Islamic finance provider of choice in the region, with a firm focus on meeting the evolving needs of its customers and supporting their growth ambitions through a wide range of market-leading financial solutions based on Islamic principles and values.

Fahad Al Shaer, CEO of First Abu Dhabi Islamic Finance, said: “Since we launched our company in 2007, we have established a solid presence for ourselves within the UAE’s rapidly growing Islamic finance market, building a strong branch network, a comprehensive suite of Sharia-compliant financial solutions and an extensive customer base. While we are now operating under a new name and brand identity, our commitment to our customers remains the same, and they will continue to benefit from the collective expertise, products and technologies of one of the UAE’s leading Islamic finance providers and the UAE’s largest bank alike.”

He continued: “We look forward to continuing to grow stronger with our customers, employees and other stakeholders, as we enter this new and exciting chapter in our journey.”

All products and services will remain the same under the FAB Islamic brand.