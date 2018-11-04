FAB Receives the 'Best Bank for Liquidity Management Middle East' Award by Global Finance

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for First Abu Dhabi Bank Disable alert for Best Bank Follow >

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has been recognised as the ‘Best Bank for Liquidity Management Middle East’ for 2018 by Global Finance at the seventh annual Transaction Processing Awards in Sydney, Australia.

The awards recognise leading financial institutions which provide global treasury clients with advanced data analysis and insight technologies. FAB provides a diverse range of products, tools and services to help clients manage cash flow, with this area forming a key driver of revenues in the bank’s Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division during the first nine months of 2018.

This recent win follows a number of recent accolades for FAB. Earlier this month, the bank was also named as ‘Safest Bank in the Middle East’ for the second consecutive year by Global Finance.

André Sayegh, FAB Deputy Group CEO and Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, said: “This award is a true testament to our innovative approach to banking, integrating leading technologies and a sophisticated product range with a methodology that places our customers first. As technology continues to transform the treasury and cash management landscape, FAB will continue to innovate and explore new technical solutions to meet the evolving cash management needs of our clients both in the UAE and abroad."

Global Finance relies on a multi-tiered assessment process, including input from industry analysts, corporate executives, and technology experts to select the best providers of treasury and cash management services. Winners are chosen based on a range of objectives and subjective criteria, including profitability, market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and service differentiation.