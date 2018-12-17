In a Fast Paced World That Depends on Photos … Galaxy A9 Is Your Ultimate Partner

GALAXY A9, the first smartphone with 4 rear cameras and 1 front camera.

It has been said that a picture is worth a thousand words, but how about when it’s taken with a phone that has 5 cameras? Samsung recently introduced its latest smartphone; the GALAXY A9, the first smartphone with 4 rear cameras and 1 front camera.

As we live in an age where we are highly dependent on sharing our moments and experiences, smartphone technologies enabled many to discover their creativity in photography, utilizing Artificial Intelligence and apps to edit photos and select the suitable settings, seamlessly.

The GALAXY A9 was designed to help users become creative, with features such as: the Ultra Wide Angle, 2x Optical Zoom, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer, Flaw Detection, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting, in addition to the various fun camera features and the powerful 3800 mAh battery that supports fast charging technology.

The Samsung GALAXY A9 four rear cameras allows you to take photos from different angles:

8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera for wider and easier panorama shots.

10 MP for Tele Zoom shots, get close-up shots with high level of detail from far away

24 MP for the normal shots with 1.7 aperture for clear and bright photos

5 MP for live focus that allows to adjust depth of field in one step, either as you’re taking the shot or after you’ve taken it

The GALAXY A9 automatically recognizes different types of scenes and optimizes color settings to suit the content, the feature also manages the details like color saturation, white balance, and brightness.

The Galaxy A9’s pixel-merging technology, allows to you capture great scenes no matter what time of day it is. The primary 24 MP camera automatically detect the light level for high-resolution pictures in the daytime and brighter pictures in low-light conditions.

In the Galaxy A9, Samsung helps you in detecting three common glitches―closed eyes, blurring, and excessive backlighting―and offers solutions.