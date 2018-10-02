Federal Tax Authority Urges Registered Businesses to Retain Tax Registration Numbers and Passwords to Meet Tax Obligations

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, FTA Director-General

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has urged all registered businesses to hold on to their Tax Registration Number (TRN), as well as the email address and password used to sign up for the system, without which they would not be able to undertake any tax-related transactions on the e-Services portal.

In a press statement issued today, the Authority revealed that there have been cases recently where registered businesses have reported losing or forgetting their TRNs, passwords and email addresses, mostly as a result of using typing centres or unauthorised individuals to register with the FTA, which has subjected these businesses to major technical difficulties, preventing them from fulfilling their tax obligations.

The FTA called on businesses registered in the tax system to ensure accuracy when signing up or submitting Tax Returns, and to refrain from delegating this task to individuals or organisations that lack the necessary expertise, in order to avoid any mistakes. The Authority asserted that safeguarding TRNs, passwords, and email addresses are the legal responsibility of the registered businesses while typing centres have no legal obligations in that regard.

The Federal Tax Authority reminded registered businesses that if required, they may seek assistance from one of the Tax Agents listed on the FTA’s website.

The Authority explained that these credentials are necessary to submit Tax Returns, which can be done by following simple procedures on the e-Services portal on the FTA website: www.tax.gov.ae.

The FTA went on to note that Tax Return submission and tax payment procedures can be done easily and round the clock via the Authority’s website. Users simply need to log onto the e-Services portal on the FTA website, click on the “VAT” or “Excise Tax” tab to access the Tax Return form, fill it out and then click “Submit”. Payable taxes can then be settled via the “My Payments” tab.