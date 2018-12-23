Festive Season at the Palace

Emirates Palace.

Follow > Disable alert for Emirates Palace Follow >

The Emirates Palace welcomes a magical festive season with a curated selection of celebrations, beginning with a Gingerbread House Making Party, to a compilation of the best gourmet experiences ultimately making this merry month an unforgettable experience.

The magic of the season sprinkled with tastes of tradition to festive twists that will delight young and young-at-heart, is the perfect formula at the Christmas Eve feasts that are on the cards, at Sayad, Mezzaluna and Le Vendome. Sayad and Mezzaluna have prepared exquisite five-course set menus that are both adventurous gastronomic journeys designed to please even the most discerning foodies. Meanwhile the talented Executive Chef and his kitchen brigade have orchestrated a grand gourmet buffet at Le Vendome, featuring a dazzling array of delectable appetisers, an extensive Christmas carvery and interactive seafood counters, complemented with a host of condiments and sides to make the spirit bright.

On Christmas Day, take a midday respite in the luxurious comforts of Le Vendome and imbibe of the festivities with a palatial brunch that reflect the season. The Christmas-inspired delights are tailored to reflect the season’s best whilst the sounds of Christmas will resonate from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Martin Cramer, General Manager of Emirates Palace said, “Guests can expect to traverse on a journey of sensory delights wrapped in extravagance this festive season. Our unprecedented myriad of offerings is designed to inspire and satisfy. I am excited to celebrate the occasion with our guests and invite everyone to come feast on the finest food in magical world-class settings.”

Price List

Christmas Eve at Sayad: festive five-course dinner set menu from 6:30pm – 11:30pm priced at AED 485 net per person (soft beverages) and AED 585 net per person (inclusive of grape selection).

Christmas Eve at Mezzaluna: festive five-course dinner set menu from 7pm – 11:30pm priced at AED 485 net per person (soft beverages) and AED 585 net per person (inclusive of grape selection).

Christmas Eve at Le Vendome: festive buffet from 6:30pm – 11:30pm. AED 450 net per person (soft beverages), AED 600 net per person (inclusive of grape selection) and AED 700 net per person (including one bottle of bubbles per couple).

Christmas at Le Vendome: festive brunch from 12:30pm – 3:30pm priced from AED 550 net per person.