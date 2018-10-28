Fintech Summit in Dubai to Unlock the Benefits of Blockchain

Blockchain adoption is accelerating globally and is set to go mainstream becoming a built-in part of technology and business process solutions.

Blockchain will be a key focus at the 3rd annual Fintech Summit being held in Dubai on 30th October 2018 on board the Queen Elizabeth 2 at Port Rashid. Organised by leading regional deal facilitation company Naseba, the conference will bring together over 200 leading Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) decision makers (CEOs, COOs, CIOs, CTOs and CDOs) to discuss the latest trends and disruptive tech such as RegTech, blockchain, robotics, AI and digital only banking.

Blockchain adoption is accelerating globally and is set to go mainstream becoming a built-in part of technology and business process solutions. The technology has the potential to reshape processes that are defined inside finance, primarily because of its cost and control benefits. Even more interesting is Blockchain’s impact on broader business processes that intersect with finance such as supply chain management.

Commenting on the Middle East landscape, Christopher Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder of Block Gemini said, “Blockchain is going to play a key role in the success of financial companies in the near future. The world banking sector will save up to $20 billion by 2022 through implementing blockchain. The GCC banks have already started using blockchain in remittance, trade finance, Islamic banking, and soon we are going to see a lot of applications and services on blockchain. We are very excited that the agenda issues facing BFSI decision makers are fast reaching a decision crunch point, and the Fintech Summit is a proven catalyst in supporting action and facilitating effective partnerships and deals.”

Fintech Summit will offer participants the perfect platform to explore the wealth of opportunities that blockchain holds while learning about the best practices and innovative ideas to apply the technology and benefit from it. During the course of the day will be held strategic blockchain workshops related to different industries including BFSI, Logistics, Government Authority, Food Productions, Luxury Goods and Healthcare In addition, the most prominent speakers will express their opinion on some of the pressing issues in terms of financial technology while sharing their vision on how the evolving technologies will transform our future.

Key speakers at the Fintech Summit include Nasir Zubairi, CEO, Luxemburg House Of Financial Technology; Peter Smith, Managing Director, Policy and Strategy, Dubai Financial Services Authority; Nick Lee, Authorisation Director, BFSI, Abu Dhabi Global Markets; Abdul Malik Al Sheikh, Senior Advisor, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority; Max Liu, Co-Founder & CEO, EMQ.