First Abu Dhabi Bank Names UAE Asset Manager of the Year

During the event

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has been named UAE Asset Manager of the Year by the Global Investor Group. FAB representatives received the award during the MENA Asset Management and Trading Summit held in Dubai.

Jointly organised by the Global Investor Group and Futures & Options World (FOW), the MENA Asset Management and Trading Summit brought together financial industry experts to discuss and debate asset management, derivatives and the wider capital markets across the region. Over 200 delegates attended the conference, representing asset managers, hedge funds, banks and brokers from across the MENA region.

David Rothon, Head of Investment Management at FAB, added: “This award-win reflects the efforts of all team members and recognises our position as a leading asset manager in the UAE. With our firm focus on establishing FAB as the regional wealth advisor of choice, we are committed to providing the market-leading expertise, products and services to meet both the financial needs and goals of our clients, as well as their risk profile.”

FAB was one of the gold sponsors for the MENA Asset Management and Trading Summit this year. During the conference, Saleem Khokhar, Head of Equities, represented FAB on the panel discussion covering Asset Management in the GCC.