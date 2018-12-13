First Batch of DED Employees Complete Chinese Language Programme

The programme was launched as part of CCCP’s efforts to facilitate communication between DED employees and Chinese-speaking customers, thereby enhancing service quality and customer happiness.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, marked the graduation of the first batch of eight employees who completed the Chinese language course, launched in partnership with the University of Dubai. The programme was launched as part of CCCP’s efforts to facilitate communication between DED employees and Chinese-speaking customers, thereby enhancing service quality and customer happiness.

Commented Abdullah Al Shehhi, Deputy CEO of CCCP: "The Chinese language course is part of enhancing our employee skills and enabling them to perform their tasks with ease and to the complete satisfaction of their customers. We are pleased to graduate the first batch of staff who have learned the basics of Chinese language, particularly terms related to commercial inspection, consumer protection and other services of the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector.”

Al Shehhi stressed the significance of the Chinese business community and consumers in Dubai who account for a major share of DED’s customers. “DED is committed to providing them with the best service and to continuously improving customer satisfaction. The Chinese language course has 120 training hours, designed to provide our employees with the basic skills in dealing with Chinese-speaking people.”