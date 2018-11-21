Five Reasons Why the LG Signature OLED TV Is the Purest Realisation of LG’s Art of Essence Design Ethos

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV

When it comes to OLED TV design, LG not only led the way, but maintained its reputation as both a pioneer and undisputed leader as well. The multiple awards every year is a testament to LG’s mission to redefine the way TVs are designed, and revolutionise the way people view their favourite entertainment. The company is constantly striving to give consumers cinema-quality visuals and high definition audio in the comfort of their homes. With its new flagship LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, LG has taken this to the next level, embodying its ‘Art of Essence’ design ethos to create a true masterpiece.

Incredibly sleek and packed with cutting-edge technology, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is the ultimate premium home entertainment system, featuring LG’s exclusive advanced α (Alpha) 9 processor for unparalleled image quality, enhanced image rendering, perfect blacks and breathtakingly accurate colour reproduction, Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos® technologies, 4K Cinema HDR, and Advanced HDR by Technicolor®. “We are extremely proud to bring our customers the best of our technological innovations in the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV. This is truly an ultimate home entertainment experience like never before. Everything about this TV, from its sleek, unmatched design to its premium audio-visual capabilities is a testament to LG’s unwavering commitment to being industry leaders. This is truly a piece of art and we are very excited to be here, launching this to our customers across the Gulf,” said Mr. Kevin Cha, President, LG Electronics Middle East & Africa.

Here are five reasons why the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, from its unmatched design to its advanced technological prowess, is the purest realisation of LG’s ‘Art of Essence’ design ethos:

Minimalism at its best

To bring the focus to the display, LG has equipped the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV with its most breathtaking OLED technology yet. All the elements, like the bezel, cables and clunky back panel have been eliminated to create a singular glass display that floats on the wall like a piece of art. This is why the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV has earned the moniker “Wallpaper”, transforming the ubiquitous TV into an artwork – a perfect testament to form and function reaching aesthetic harmony to match a discerning lifestyle.

“In interior design, considering user experience is key,” said Pallavi Dean, Founder and Creative Director of Design by Roar. “By putting people at the heart of the project, LG SIGNATURE has managed to combine style and function to produce a TV that is a true work of art.”

Unparalleled intelligence

The α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor acts like the brain of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, enhancing image quality beyond what is conventionally available. This means true-to-life images, incredibly rich colours, incredible sharpness and depth and more immersive viewing. Using a sophisticated four-step noise reduction process, the clarity of images is dramatically improved. Colours do not just pop, but look closer than ever to the original content, with the deepest blacks possible on a TV. The High Frame Rate of 120 frames per second (120fps) results in unmatched rendering of fast-action content.

“For a product to be successful, its design must incorporate creativity and functionality to tell a story. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV has been designed with human nature in mind. An intelligent system which learns and evolves, just as we do as people,” said Khalid Shafar, Founder and Director, KHALID SHAFAR.

HDR like never before

The new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV comes with 4K Cinema HDR (high dynamic range), which means you get a stunning cinematic experience like never before. Using LG’s proprietary Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mapping algorithm, HDR images are dynamically analysed and optimised frame by frame regardless of the format. There is also support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Dolby Vision™, HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma).

The best of Dolby

With support for both Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos®, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is the first TV of its kind to offer a premium Dolby cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home. The partnership brings superior cinema quality visuals and precision audio to viewers, recreating the director’s vision for the most faithful reproduction of high quality content, distilling the essence of creativity like never before.

Simplicity in design and use

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is designed to be just as easy to install and use as its minimalistic lines suggest. With the Magic Remote and a refined webOS 3.5 launcher, your TV will grant you access to deeply immersive visuals and a host of premium content. Dive into a limitless world of premium content from all of the most popular entertainment providers, including YouTube, Netflix and major streaming services, all from a centralised, easy-to-use interface.

“It’s clear that LG has listened to what consumers want. With such attention to detail, there’s nothing quite like it on the market. The OLED TV is a masterpiece of engineering that can sit proud in any home,” said Mahira Abdelaziz, TV Presenter, MBC.

To experience how LG is redefining the ultimate home entertainment solutions through its unique and award-winning 2018 LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, please visit your nearest LG Brand Shop or select stores today. For more information of LG’s 2018 line-up of OLED TVs, please visit https://lg.com/ae/lg-signature.