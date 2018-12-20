Flydubai Announces Direct Flights to Kozhikode in India

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Dubai International Follow >

Dubai-based flydubai has announced the launch of direct flights to Kozhikode in Kerala, India. The three times weekly service from Dubai International (DXB) to Kozhikode Calicut International Airport (CCJ) will start from 01 February 2019 making flydubai the only Dubai-based carrier to operate this route.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, flydubai commenting on the new announcement: “we have always been proud of the strong ties between India and the UAE. We have seen a stronger flow of trade and tourism between the two countries over the past few years. In 2017, India became the first source market to top 2 million annual visitors representing an impressive 15 per cent year-on-year increase in total number of visitors to Dubai. We are grateful for the support we have received from the Indian authorities and we remain committed to serving the market. We look forward to more opportunities to strengthen the airlinks between the two countries in the future,” added Al Ghaith.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to add Kozhikode to our network of eight destinations in India, offering greater connectivity and an unrivalled travel experience to our passengers in India. The new route will provide more passengers from India with access to Dubai and beyond via its aviation hub together with the new codeshare agreement.”

Passengers travelling to and from Kozhikode will have the option to experience our Business Class service, benefitting from priority check-in service, comfortable spacious seats and a range of dining options. Passengers travelling in Economy Class are able to choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs.

Kozhikode, formerly known as Calicut, is a prosperous trading town and known as the ‘City of Spices’. Along with its flourishing trade, the city is nestled between the Arabian sea and the Wayanad Hills. Its serene beaches, green countryside and rich history make it a fascinating destination for travellers.

flydubai started operating to India in 2010 with the start of direct flights to Lucknow. Today, flydubai operates 30 weekly flights from eight points in India: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and now Kozhikode.

As part of the Emirates flydubai partnership announced in 2017, Emirates will codeshare on this route. For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Economy class. With the partnership, passengers from India will have an opportunity to travel via Dubai to hundreds of destinations all over the world.

Flight Details

Business Class return fares to Kozhikode from Dubai start from AED 2,659 (INR 54,075), while Economy Class return fares to Dubai start from AED 670 (INR 13,000). Flights can be purchased from flydubai’s website (flydubai.com), its Customer Centre (+971) 600 54 44 45, flydubai travel shops or through travel partners.