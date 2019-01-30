Four Seasons Expands Award-Winning Chat Service With the Addition of New Channels for Superior Access

The guest experience is our top priority, whether on property or when engaging with our brand digitally.

With chat apps trending and conversational commerce on the rise, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, has once again expanded its multi-channel Chat service with the recent addition of WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform. Since launch, Four Seasons Chat has exchanged over 3.5 million messages, allowing guests to connect with real people on property in real time, for any need, creating more opportunities to personalize the travel experience.

“The guest experience is our top priority, whether on property or when engaging with our brand digitally,” said Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “Four Seasons looks at things first and foremost through a human lens in our approach to effective and meaningful connection with our guests. Integrating new technology as part of our celebrated Chat service adds further value at each touchpoint in the travel journey and paves the path to our continued growth and innovation in the mobile space.”

An innovator in the luxury hospitality mobile space, Four Seasons launched its award-winning multi-channel messaging platform in 2017 without the use of chatbots. The service is 100% powered by humans and translates 100+ languages in real time, allowing for response times averaging 90 seconds or less. Guests can use Four Seasons Chat for any inquiry or service, big or small, including requests for restaurant recommendations and reservations, ordering room service, making or altering golf or spa reservations, obtaining advice on the best nearby shopping, notifying the property of a late arrival or early checkout, ordering drinks poolside, and even ordering a private jet.