GE Healthcare and Aga Khan University Hospital Pakistan Announce Strategic Partnership

GE Healthcare and The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi, Pakistan, announced a strategic partnership to give Pakistan’s leading private quaternary care hospital access to a new range of advanced medical imaging and diagnostic equipment. GE Healthcare and its distributor in Pakistan, Shirazi Trading, have already started installation of the imaging, ultrasound and lifecare solutions and anticipate the project will be completed by May this year.

The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) is a private, not for profit, university hospital, focusing on the delivery of the highest quality health care in Pakistan for over 30 years since 1985. It also serves as the teaching hospital for the brightest doctors, nurses, and midwives in the country. AKUH is the only teaching hospital in Pakistan accredited by the Joint Commission International, commonly considered the gold standard in health care delivery, and its clinical laboratories are the only institution in the country to be accredited by the prestigious College of American Pathologists.

Mr. Al-Karim, Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Finance of the Aga Khan University Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network Health Network Group Purchase Program, said: “Technology plays a critical role in helping our doctors, nurses and staff deliver the highest quality care. Our strategic partnership with GE Healthcare will give our clinicians access to the most cutting-edge medical imaging systems which will ensure that patients continue to receive timely care that is of the highest standard.

Dr. Mazhar Qureshi, Country Manager, GE Healthcare in Pakistan, added: “The Aga Khan University Hospital in Pakistan has built an impressive reputation both through delivering high quality care to the patients who need it most and by setting the standard in clinical training for leading healthcare professionals across Pakistan and the region. In equipping this renowned institution with our latest suite of innovative imaging, ultrasound and life care solutions, we help enable their clinicians to deliver faster, more accurate diagnosis that ultimately support better patient outcomes. GE Healthcare is proud to partner with the Aga Khan University Hospital in Pakistan.”

Farooq Saleem, CEO, M/S Shirazi Trading Company, said: “Each of GE Healthcare’s solutions, installed and maintained by M/S Shirazi Trading Company, are ideally suited for the busy hospital environment at Aga Khan University Hospital Pakistan, making diagnostic procedures faster, safer and more efficient. This technology will undoubtedly benefit both patients and students of Pakistan’s best private teaching hospital.”

Among the key solutions being installed at the hospital includes GE Healthcare’s SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) system, the Discovery NM630, which delivers superb image quality using scan times and doses as low as half that of standard Nuclear Medicine protocols. Designed to maximize scannable population, it reduces table time for patients as scans can be set up faster, contributing to improved scanning speed and efficiency, as well as streamlined workflow. This is ideally suited for the busy hospital offering several specialty services under one roof.

GE Healthcare will also supply the Revolution™ EVO, an innovative CT designed to support the widest variety of patients and applications, from complex trauma or cardiac cases, to large patient backlogs in busy emergency departments that strain workflows and resources.

The Senographe Essential Mammography system, a full-field digital system for high-quality mammograms, will help elevate women’s healthcare at the hospital. It helps perform a wide variety of breast procedures-from in-office screening and diagnostics to interventions to mobile screenings.

A portable, robust cardiovascular ultrasound system, the Vivid S70 N provides fast, accurate visualization and quantification, while reducing clicks and repetitive tasks, while the Vivid E95 is a premium 4D Cardiac Ultrasound System assuring better image quality, faster volume rates with higher processing power, and smaller probes. Also new at the hospital is the Voluson™ E6, a versatile ultrasound system offering the superior imaging with added flexibility.