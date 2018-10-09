Gems Modern Academy Awarded Title of Sports Series Champions 2017–2018

GMA Sports Series Champions

More than 500 GEMS Modern Academy students, parents and staff celebrated victory as the school’s participants won the most medals at the 2017-2018 GEMS Sports Series Awards.

The awards ceremony recognised the achievements of the young athletes at GEMS Modern Academy, where they competed against the region’s most talented pupils from some of the best schools in the UAE. The school’s prize were two free team entries into the World School Games 2019 – one team from primary and one from secondary.

The GEMS Sports Series Awards took place in late September, and saw Dubai Eye sports presenter Chris McHardy present the event, with prize giving by James Bowring, Managing Director of ESM, Nargish Khambatta, Principal of GEMS Modern Academy, Jaison Jacob, Head of PE at GEMS Modern Academy, and Andrew Cook, Director of The World School Games.

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy, said: “It has been glorious to see our students train hard and put that training to good use during show time, and of course to win so many medals throughout the tournament. Now our eyes are set on the World School Sports Games planned for 2019 – our students love a good challenge and are raring to go.”

The GEMS Sports Series took place throughout the academic year, and the ceremony was attended by proud students and staff at GEMS Modern Academy, who were awarded 20 trophies across the series. Every GEMS Modern Academy athletics team came away with a trophy and the cricket squads were tournament winners in all three age groups they participated in.

GEMS Modern Academy medal winner Ansh Oberoi, said: “I am honoured to have represent this school, and to have qualified for the World Sports Games, I will train harder and bring further honour to my school.”

Ansh Oberoi was the only student to win four gold medals in the entire GEMS Sports Series tournament.