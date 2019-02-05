Gendarmerie Forces and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization Discuss Means of Cooperation

The Gendarmerie ICT team awarded TAG-Org an honorary shield in recognition of its efforts and technical and training cooperation.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) Cloud Computing and Infrastructure team met their counterparts at the Information and Communication Technology Department of The General Directorate of The Gendarmerie to discuss means of development in the fields of infrastructure and ICT systems of the Directorate.

The meeting came within the framework of cooperation set up during HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh’s visit to the Directorate, and his recent meeting with the General Director of Gendarmerie Major General Hussein Al-Hawatmeh where the two parties discussed several topics related to technical knowledge capacity building and Human Resources development.

Furthermore, the two parties agreed on providing consultancy studies in the Cloud Computing field relating to the development of the current infrastructure and providing training courses for ICT staff at the Gendarmerie Force in various fields such as Programming Languages, Mobile Apps, Information Security among others.

Moreover, the two parties discussed the potential for establishing knowledge stations at the Directorate’s various units to offer training courses in different domains and to enable Gendarmerie staff to use TAG-Org’s educational platforms and services in the field of System and Website Audit and Development.

At the end of the meeting, the Gendarmerie ICT team awarded TAG-Org an honorary shield in recognition of its efforts and technical and training cooperation.