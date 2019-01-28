GFH Backs Saudi Arabian Business Awards as Gold Sponsors

Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Group’s Vice Chairman

Follow > Disable alert for GFH Financial Group Disable alert for Riyadh Follow >

GFH Financial Group (“GFH”), announced its support for the Arabian Business Saudi Arabia Awards as the Gold Sponsor for the annual ceremony taking place in Riyadh on January 29, 2019. The event each year recognises the achievements of Saudi business leaders and companies that have demonstrated stellar performance over the course of the last year.

Representing GFH at the Awards and presenting top honours will be the Group’s Vice Chairman, Shaikh Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Group CEO Mr. Hisham Alrayes. The awards cover a broad range of sectors and companies that have delivered strong performance and results and that contributed to the overall development and growth of the Kingdom’s economy.

Commenting, Sh. Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, said, “GFH is delighted to support the Arabian Business Awards in Riyadh, which aim to recognise the strengths and contributions of business leaders, initiatives and companies that are helping to further grow and diversify the Kingdom’s economy in line with the goals and objectives of its Vision 2030. The Kingdom has a vast number of dynamic and market leading companies and we look forward to unveiling the winners and celebrating their achievements and success despite the challenges faced by them and in the local and regional economies over the past year. ”

There will be a total of 14 awards presented including those highlighting government initiatives, banking innovations, Fintech, best insurance company, best hospital in the healthcare sector and the Visionary of the Year, among others.