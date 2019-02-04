GMC Signs World Champion Motocross Rider, Mohammed Al Balooshi, as Middle East Brand Ambassador

Mohammed Al Balooshi.

Follow > Disable alert for GMC Disable alert for Mohammed Al Balooshi Follow >

GMC has signed up elite motocross athlete, Mohammed Al Balooshi, as its new Middle East brand ambassador.

The news comes at the beginning of a year that has seen the UAE’s Al Balooshi successfully complete his second consecutive Dakar Rally (6-17 January) in South America. The Emirati star rider was the only Arab to reach the event’s finish line, placing him among the very exclusive elite of riders worldwide who managed to complete the so-called "most difficult race on the planet", and cementing his reputation as one of the finest motorsport stars in the Middle East.

Named the Best Athlete in the UAE by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sport Award, Al Balooshi became the first Arab to win a world title in a FIM off-road series by clinching the 2018 FIM Bajas World Cup.

Even before his 2018 successes, Al Balooshi was already one of the most well-respected names in world cross-country motorbike rallying, where he has been competing at the pinnacle of this extreme sport for almost two decades. Al Balooshi takes his status as a role model to younger generations seriously, and teaches youngsters to ride at his MX Academy in the UAE.

Molly Peck, Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors Middle East, said, “Mohammed and GMC have a natural affinity – both are incredibly passionate about pushing the boundaries in our respective fields. Mohammed’s courage, resilience and capacity to power through any obstacles in his way are all values we share. There is no better partner than GMC to assist him on his mission to promote the sport of motocross across the region. With the brand’s “We Are Professional Grade” positioning, there’s no better example of someone who embodies that ethos than Mohammed.”

Mohammed Al Balooshi commented, “I am very proud that such a strong international brand as GMC has selected me as a brand ambassador. Deeply rooted in Emirati motoring culture as well as across the wider region, GMC has been my personal vehicle brand of choice for so many years. It makes me really proud to be a Middle East ambassador for the American brand."

When it comes to reliability, refinement in design and engineering excellence, GMC has it all. The American premium brand has a long legacy in Middle East, first entering the market over 92 years ago with 4x4 and 6x6 vehicles specifically developed for desert driving.