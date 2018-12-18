Gold’s Gym Reef Mall Refurbishment a Standard Bearer for Twenty-First Century Workout

Gold's Gym at Reef mall.

Gold’s Gym is taking fitness solutions to another level in the UAE with an ambitious refurbishment of its Reef Mall Club in Dubai which will transform the popular gym into a standard bearer for the fitness industry.

Slated for completion by early 2019, the major re-development project will see the gym facility fitted with the latest state-of-the-art equipment. The gym will also house a separate ladies-only facility.

The wide range of amenities on offer will include an indoor running track, a cycling studio, a group exercise studio, a dedicated space for Yalla Fitness and MCAGE MMA Training with Octagon cage. These will be joined by a salt room plus a sauna and steam room. The plans also include the addition of a juice bar and relaxation area. The interior design theme is both rustic and earthy while being contemporary, giving the club a warm and cozy characteristic with an enlivening ambiance.

Rory Sweetlove, COO of Golds Gym comments: “The new gym will be unlike any other in the UAE offering a truly twenty-first-century fitness experience, combining the latest technology and high-performance equipment for the ultimate personalized training, within an environment where our members can spend quality relaxation and leisure time.

“Getting and staying fit and healthy is something that people from all age groups should consider, and we wanted to provide the kind of amenities and experience that will accommodate a wide range of demographics, lifestyle and fitness goals. Our decision to open a ladies-only facility is in response to the increasing number of women who appreciate working out in a separate facility. We are really looking forward to the opening of this facility early next year”.