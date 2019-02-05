Google’s Top Tips for Keeping You and Your Family Safer Online

Consider using a password manager, like the one built into your Chrome browser, to help you create, safeguard and keep track of all the passwords for your online accounts.

Follow > Disable alert for Google Follow >

At Google, we build protection into everything we make, so our users can be confident that their personal information is secure. According to a recent survey we conducted in MENA for parents and teachers, we found that parents believe that children should learn about online safety and digital citizenship at 10 years old. The research also shows that 43% of teachers say that parents need to do more to keep kids safe online. Additionally, 85% of teachers feel that they need more resources to teach online safety to your students.

However, there are still some best practices that you and your family can follow to help ensure they are safer not only while on Google but also while navigating the wider Internet. This Safer Internet Day, take a moment to strengthen your online security by completing these quick tips and help guide the younger users in your life to do the same. Learn more about our tips at safety.google/security/security-tips/

Keep your software up-to-date:

To help protect your online activity, always run the latest version of software across the web browsers, operating systems, and applications on all your devices. Some services, including the Chrome browser, will automatically update themselves. Other services may notify you when it’s time to update.

Use unique passwords for your accounts:

Using the same password to log in to multiple accounts increases your security risk. It’s like using the same key to lock your home, car and office – if someone gains access to one, all of them could be compromised. Create a unique password for each account to eliminate this risk and keep your accounts more secure. Along with creating unique passwords, make sure that each password is hard to guess and better yet, at least eight characters long.

Consider using a password manager, like the one built into your Chrome browser, to help you create, safeguard and keep track of all the passwords for your online accounts.