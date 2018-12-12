Grand Millennium Business Bay Is the Best Place for Christmas Celebrations

Grand Millennium Business Bay, a 5-star property of Millennium Hotels & Resorts with an enviable location along Marasi Drive, has created irresistible offers for guests to cherish the Christmas festivities in a luxurious setting.

Christmas Themed Brunch at Beau Rivage Bistro - December 25

Celebrate the yuletide season with your friends and family at Beau Rivage Bistro, the newest hang out spot along the Dubai Canal waterfront. Chef Mohamad and his team will be presenting a festive seasonal menu featuring international and traditional dishes, perfect for sharing with friends and family. Live entertainment will get everyone in the holiday spirit while enjoying the breezy cool winter weather at the expansive outdoor seating.

Christmas Brunch at The Podium – December 25

Celebrate Christmas Day with your loved ones at The Podium. A luxury spread featuring traditional Christmas fare alongside international favourites will make this day one to remember. The Podium creates a home dining experience with flavourful starters, succulent mains and delightful desserts paired with the most refreshing drinks. Entertainment will be provided for kids and young at hearts, and Santa Claus might be dropping by to spread the joy of the season. The Christmas Day Brunch is priced at AED299 per person.

Have your Turkey To Go

Let the culinary team at Grand Millennium Business Bay take care of the feast while you entertain your guests during the most festive season of the year. The 6kg traditional roasted turkey is served with traditional trimmings including Grandma’s home style Roasted Chunky Root Vegetables with Rosemary Butter, Beef Chipolata wrapped Turkey Bacon, Roasted Brussels Sprout with Chestnut and Bacon, Turkey gravy and Cranberry Chutney for only AED499, available from 1 to 31 December, 2018.