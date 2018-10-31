Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Now Accepting Applications for Executive MBA in Islamic Banking and Finance

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, HBMSU’s Chancellor

Inspired by the wise leadership’s vision and to help improve the competencies and skills of young Emiratis today, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has announced that the registration for its Executive MBA in Islamic Banking and Finance, a pioneering program being offered in cooperation with a European university and accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation, is now ongoing The statement was made on the sidelines of the Global Islamic Economy Summit (GIES) being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The GIES is also being staged under the supervision of the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (IEDC), in cooperation with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Thomson Reuters. Interested students may start submitting their applications for the class that will begin in the spring of 2019. HBMSU and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), in Barcelona, Spain, have jointly designed the special program to produce future leaders capable of addressing the current and emerging needs of the banking and finance Islamic industry.

The program is strategically important as it is a first-of-its-kind global program for Islamic banking and finance being offered in cooperation with UOC. HBMSU is the official partner to submit a joint degree in the field of Islamic banking. The program adopts a built-in, efficient, and flexible learning methodology, combining online collaborative learning and self-paced learning processes across all courses, including financial management; marketing management; information systems management; innovation management; strategic management; and the global business environment. Islamic banking and finance, principles of Islamic accounting, and legal and regulatory issues related to the Islamic economy are also part of the curriculum. The program aims to develop an advanced understanding of Islamic banking and finance in theoretical and practical side; define the strategic nature of innovation and technology and to develop the ability to use them as effective management tools. It provides its learners with the right knowledge and skills to help transform Dubai to the capital of global Islamic economy.

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: "Offering the Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) in Islamic Banking and Finance comes at a time when Dubai is increasingly being recognized for its influence in shaping the future of the regional and global Islamic economy system under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai is continuously working on developing the practices and methods of the Islamic economy as an integrated system covering all aspects of life. We are confidently looking forward to this quality-focused program, which is expected to pave the way towards a new phase of excellence in enriching knowledge, training, and research to improve the potentials of our young people, who have been described by H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and General Supervisor of ‘Dubai the capital of the Islamic Economy’ Strategy as the country’s “wealth and the most important energy for development."

He added: “The program is a successful story reflects our ability to align our academic programs with the global standards, therefore laying the foundation for building the country’s future innovators. It is part of our commitment to strengthen the capabilities of our human capitals to prepare them for the future. The program is a result of our continuing efforts to support Dubai’s transformation into a global capital for the Islamic economy by producing a generation capable of leading Islamic finance to broader horizons of growth, sustainability, and prosperity, to be a key player in driving the global economy to ensure a better future for the present and coming generations."

Al Awar concluded: "The class will start in the spring of 2019. We are honored to make this announcement at the Global Islamic Economy Summit, a gathering taking place during the Islamic Economy Week. The event hopes to open new and effective communication channels to build a stronger Islamic economy. We renew our commitment to continue developing an integrated portfolio of academic programs and training courses in support of the Islamic economic driven by the solid foundations of human capital development, scientific research, and community service."

The UOC is an innovative university that is rooted in Catalonia and open to the world. It offers people lifelong learning to help them and society advance, while carrying out research into the knowledge society. Its educational model is based on personalization and accompanying students using e-learning. The UOC wants to be a university that, by being connected to the network of the world’s universities, drives the creation of a global knowledge space and cutting-edge research in the knowledge society. The UOC has an innovative educational model that focuses on the student. The University offers them a top quality and personalized education that helps them to be more competitive and contributes to the progress of society.