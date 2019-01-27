Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Opens Global Platform for the Youth Through TEDxHBMSU

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for HBMSU’s Board of Governors Disable alert for Learners Council Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

As part of a major move towards rebuilding higher education in the Arab world and internationally, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has opened its doors recently as an international platform for the youth through the hosting of TEDxHBMSU themed ‘Empowering Change’. It is the first international event organized by the university’s Learners Council which will enable young people to participate effectively in influential international forums.

TEDxHBMSU featured eight of the most talented young speakers who own successful projects and motivational talks that may influence others, including learners from HBMSU, other universities and leading entrepreneurs. The event witnessed the presence of several decision-makers and VIP figures, headed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai and Chairman of HBMSU’s Board of Governors (BOG) and Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, who lauded the efforts of young inventors in sharing inspiring ideas that would make a positive change at the social, economic and development levels.

H.E Dhahi Khalfan said: "The success of the Learners Council in hosting the TedxHBMSU is a solid demonstration of the ability of our youth to leave a lasting impression of their creative ideas, with the unconditional support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in establishing creativity as our gateway to the future, thereby making creative thinking a cornerstone of our nation's leadership. We are delighted to see the extent of national participation in the event, which demonstrated the capabilities, potentials and creativity of the UAE's sons and daughters, who have put forward honorable examples in leading the path of change. This contributes to a safer, more prosperous and happier future and places the UAE at the forefront of the world's leading countries. The success of the event is also a reflection of TEDx’s innovative concept, which facilitates enhancement of knowledge and exchange of expertise, ideas and information in various fields, driving comprehensive and sustainable development."

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar thanked the Learners Council for their efforts which had a great impact on the success of the TEDxHBMSU conference in providing a platform that could empower change among the young generation through creativity. He added that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU, recognizes and strongly believes in honing the talents and creative capabilities of the UAE youth that is essential in building a comprehensive scientific and cultural development.

Dr. Al Awar further emphasized that the theme ‘Empowering Change’ reflects the University's commitment to change as a foundation to enhance future-readiness and is in line with the national direction towards producing qualified human resources capable of leading and guiding the country towards continued progress and place the UAE as among the world’s leading nations.

HBMSU’s Chancellor added: “TEDxHBMSU is a pioneering platform for interactive sharing of leading experiences through inspiring speeches that present creative ideas by young people to the world and we believe that strong and creative ideas can enable radical and positive changes in people's lives. We are proud of TEDxHBMSU’s success, which highlights the University's pioneering position in providing the best education for future creators and innovators, who are capable of leadership and excellence. The success of the event also complements HBSMU’s endeavors to constantly support the success and scientific excellence of our youth."

HBMSU’s hosting of TEDxHBMSU, in cooperation with the learner’s council, brought to light many inspirational ideas from the youth, which paved way for them to gain audience from both the local and global community. It also helped spread awareness about TEDx as an ideal platform for information exchange and knowledge sharing, as well as generating creative ideas in various fields. The event also sent a powerful message and inspiration to encourage the youth to attend such leading forums that provide moral support and innovative ideas aimed at helping change the world for the better. The young innovators from the UAE gained wide attention on the TEDx channel on YouTube following their speech presentations.

Mohammed Al Dhefairi, Learners Council member and one of the main organizers of the event, said: "TEDxHBMSU was a successful event in all respects and supports HBMSU’s aspirations to host leading international events. The event opened up new channels and opportunities for young speakers to share their success stories and inspirational ideas with the international community, paving the way for pioneering achievements in various scientific, knowledge, economic and social fields. The audience were inspired and expressed their admiration for the creative ideas and pioneering experiences that were presented. Such achievements inspire us in the Learners Council to continue to organize more influential events in the next phase."

Some of the speakers are: Muna Al Shanqiti, a clinical dietitian and a happiness columnist who is passionate about learning and spreading the science of positive psychology; Mohamed Bin Ghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding, one of the largest holding companies in the UAE and a leading property developer awarded as the most influential leader in the real estate sector in Dubai; Mohamed AlMidfayi, CEO of Emirati Coffee Co and Managing Director of Al Salama Fire Safety Training who previously worked as Vice President of Wholesale Risk at the National Bank of Abu Dhabi and the first known innovation specialist in the UAE; Maryam Alobathani, a Lab supervisor in the Biotechnology Department of the College of Science in University of Sharjah, who is also currently studying her master’s degree in applied biology focused on human genetics.

Other speakers include: Noura Al Dosari, a doctor interested in neuroscience and neurosurgery and has part of several initiatives and researches in the neuroscientific field; Rashid Al Raesi, a graduate from the University of Liverpool, major in criminology and a skilled communication and public speaker, writer and researcher; Fahima Alblooshi, an ambitious student at HBMSU and a practicing writer, working towards self-development and idea meritocracy; and Maya AlHawary, the first UAE PhD scholar in EQ & Leadership, Chair of Board of Governors and Director of Planning at Dubai Carmel School, a speaker, certified trainer-assessor, and a well-known knowledge ambassador.

TED is a series of global conferences that promote sharing of ideas worthy of spreading to the world. A variety of talks of the annual event were launched for the first time in 1989 in California, California, which featured key topics related to technology, design, science, arts, ideas, economics and other topics affecting the world today.