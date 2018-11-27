Have a Merry Festive Season at Grand Millennium Business Bay

Grand Millennium Business Bay view

Grand Millennium Business Bay, a 5-star property of Millennium Hotels & Resorts with an enviable location along Marasi Drive and offering stunning views of the Dubai Canal waterfront, invites guests and residents to celebrate the holiday season with an array of exciting offers.

Christmas decorations will be on display throughout the interior of the hotel, exuding a warm and inviting feeling while the hotel’s dining outlets are the perfect venue to get together with your family and friends and create those indelible holiday memories.

Christmas Tree Lighting

Capture the spectacle of Christmas and feel the festive spirit from the first lighting of the hotel’s Christmas tree at the grandiose lobby on December 6, 2018. Listen to traditional Christmas carols while enjoying flavoured drinks and canapes with your nearest and dearest throughout the function.

Have your Turkey To Go

Let the culinary team at Grand Millennium Business Bay take care of the feast while you entertain your guests during the most festive season of the year. The 6kg traditional roasted turkey is served with traditional trimmings including Grandma’s home style Roasted Chunky Root Vegetables with Rosemary Butter, Beef Chipolata wrapped Turkey Bacon, Roasted Brussels Sprout with Chestnut and Bacon, Turkey gravy and Cranberry Chutney for only AED499, available from 1 to 31 December, 2018.

Christmas Themed Brunch at Beau Rivage Bistro - December 25

Usher Christmas with family and friends at Beau Rivage Bistro, the newest hang out spot along the Dubai Canal waterfront. Chef Mohamad and his team will be presenting a festive seasonal menu featuring international and traditional dishes, perfect for sharing with friends and family. Live entertainment will get everyone in the holiday spirit while feeling the cool weather at the expansive outdoor seating.

Christmas Brunch at The Podium – December 25

Celebrate Christmas Day with your loved ones at The Podium. A luxury spread featuring traditional Christmas fare alongside international favourites will make this day one to remember. The Podium creates a home dining experience with flavourful starters, succulent mains and delightful desserts paired with the most refreshing drinks. Entertainment will be provided for kids and young at hearts, and Santa Claus might be dropping by to spread the joy of the season. The Christmas Day Brunch is priced at AED299 per person.

New Year’s Eve at Beau Rivage Bistro – December 31

If you want to ring the New Year in style, Beau Rivage Bistro has prepared a splendid set menu and drinks for AED 699 per person. With an outdoor seating area that offers a fascinating view of the Dubai canal, you and your loved one will cherish special moments while welcoming the year 2019 in style!

New Year’s Eve at the 19th Floor – December 31

Welcome the year 2019 on the 19th floor, with free flow bubbles and canapes at AED 2019 per couple. Indulge yourself with an extravagant spread while catching the mesmerizing fireworks over Burj Khalifa at the stroke of midnight. The New Year’s Eve buffet includes an extensive selection of luxury plates like Foie Gras (Liver of Goose) with strawberry Jelly and Lobster Pie and many more with premium beverages and free flow gourmet canapes, oysters and bubbles from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am.